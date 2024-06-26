Northampton Community Groups to hold “Clean Up Northampton” Parliamentary Hustings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Six Northamptonshire-based Community Groups have joined together to host a “Pop-up” Parliamentary Hustings this Thursday to “focus discussion on the failings of local leaders who have lost the trust of Northampton residents and failed to take measures to protect lives.”

A spokesperson for the organisers said: “We have invited every candidate wishing to be an MP in either of Northampton’s constituencies to attend and we encourage them all to consider the importance of this event. Organised by the people of Northampton, this is an opportunity for candidates to explain how they intend to rebuild trust in local politics and put the priorities and wellbeing of Northampton residents first after we’ve suffered numerous significant failings.”

“Clean Up Northampton” is a parliamentary hustings hosted by six local organisations and campaigns

The hustings is to be held at Northampton Guildhall from 7pm and will offer candidates the chance to answer three questions from the supporting organisations, as well as three from the general public. The pre-organised questions will focus on local issues including Northampton’s poor air quality, rebuilding trust in local leaders, and tackling climate & environmental issues

A representative from the 1000 Voices campaign said: “The people of Northampton overwhelmingly support protecting our environment and saving lives, but Northampton makes the news far more often for the scandals and failings that occur here rather than the positives. Bringing local residents together for a forward-thinking event such as this, where those hoping to represent us can respond to genuine science and data about the issues that matter most, is a step in the right direction. Clearly, any candidate who chooses not to attend is sending a message through their absence.”

Lucy Rigby, the Labour candidate for Northampton North has stated that she would be there, alongside candidates from the Green Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Trade Union & Socialist Coalition. The Climate Party, The Workers Party of Britain and independent candidate Paul Clark are also expected to be in attendance.