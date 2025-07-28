Northampton Comic Con returns – bigger, bolder, and packed with family fun!
Whether you’re a superhero superfan, a gamer, a collector, or just looking for a brilliant family day out – this is the event for you.
Meet incredible cosplayers and characters from your favourite franchise, strike a pose with the Shrek Mobile, browse a huge selection of independent traders, comics, crafts, and collectibles.
Join in the fun at our costume competition (with categories for all ages!) Take advantage of FREE activities including green screen photo ops, face painting, retro gaming and more
Don't miss out on this epic day of fun!
Organised by Bolt Events, Northampton Comic Con prides itself on being inclusive, welcoming, and full of heart. With a strong family focus and exciting attractions for everyone, it’s the perfect way to make memories and celebrate everything you love.