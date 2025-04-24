Northampton come dancing in support of Ukraine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dancing with Purpose: Northampton’s “Come Dancing” Shines for Ukraine in a world often overwhelmed by headlines and fleeting attention, one local initiative in Northampton is stepping into the spotlight—not just to dazzle on stage, but to make a meaningful difference.

“Northampton Come Dancing” is more than just a glamorous event—it’s a heartfelt act of solidarity with Ukraine, a country still enduring the brutal reality of war. Organized in collaboration with the incredible Step by Step Dance School and led by the passionate Andrzej Mialkowski, this project brings together dancers of all levels for a cause that goes far beyond the dance floor.

While audiences will enjoy a vibrant show full of rhythm, color, and energy, the true message lies beneath the sequins and smiles: Ukraine still needs our help.

More than three years into a devastating war, Ukraine continues to fight for its freedom and for the democratic values shared by much of the world. Each day brings new heartbreak—lives lost, families torn apart, children orphaned, schools and hospitals destroyed. Behind the statistics are real people, real pain, and a desperate need for continued support.

That’s why this show matters.

Every dance step, every spin, every beat of the music is a tribute to resilience—and a call for action. The event aims to raise funds for Kozak Mamai, a grassroots Ukrainian charity run by Zhanna Lishchynska, working on the ground to rebuild infrastructure, support orphaned children, and provide vital aid to those most affected.

“This isn’t just about learning to dance,” says one of the participants. “It’s about using every opportunity we have to stand with Ukraine.”

The show will take place on May 10th at the Spinney Theatre (NN3 6DG) and is the culmination of eight weeks of training, where participants—many of whom are Ukrainian—dedicate their time, energy, and hearts to something far bigger than themselves.

You can help too.

Whether by attending the event, sharing the message, or donating, your support can directly impact lives. Every pound raised will go toward helping those in desperate need.

Let’s dance with purpose. Let’s show that Northampton stands with Ukraine. Because together, we are stronger. And together, we will help rebuild hope.

