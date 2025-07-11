Northampton College students selected to showcase work in London

Two Northampton College students have been selected from more than 600 submissions to have their work displayed at a leading London gallery.

William Parker, a Level 3 Art & Design student at Daventry campus, and Level 3 Photography student Freya Mae Bain, who is based at Booth Lane, will see their work go on show at the Mall Galleries next week as part of Origins Creatives 2025.

The free exhibition is presented by UAL Awarding Body, offering an exciting opportunity for art enthusiasts, critics, and industry professionals in the creative sector to discover fresh, original talent.

William’s work was entitled ‘Endangered Species, Climate Change and Pollutants – Extended’ while Freya Mae’s work; ‘Handmade’ also caught the eye of judges.

Northampton College student William Parker's work will be displayed in London

This event, which runs from Wednesday, 16 July to Saturday, 19 July, celebrates the dedication and hard work of young creatives from across the UK and internationally. Origins Creatives provides a platform for emerging talent to be seen and celebrated, connecting them with potential collaborators, industry leaders, and a wider audience.

The exhibition features outstanding work from students studying UAL-accredited courses, including Art and Design, Fashion Business and Retail, Creative Media, Music Performance and Production and Performing Arts.

Tickets can be booked at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/origins-creatives-2025-tickets1345097014379?aff=oddtdtcreator

Meanwhile, Level 2 Fashion & Clothing students have collaborated with Magazine Heaven on a project showcasing their innovative designs.

For more information on Northampton College, or to apply for a course starting this September, visit www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk