Northampton College Charity Run

Join Us for a Charity Run Supporting Breast Cancer Research at Upton Country Park! Lace up your running shoes and get ready to make a difference! We're excited to announce a charity run in support of breast cancer research at Upton Country Park on March 30th from 11 AM to 1 PM. This event aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research, with all proceeds going towards supporting organizations dedicated to finding a cure. Participants of all ages and fitness levels are welcome to join in this meaningful cause. The charity run will feature a scenic route through the beautiful Upton Country Park for this important event. Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to come together as a community and show your support. Registration for the charity run is now open, and we encourage everyone to sign up early to secure their spot. Participants will receive a race bib, a medal for participating and for the top 3 winners, and the chance to make a positive impact in the fight against breast cancer. So, mark your calendars for March 30th and join us at Upton Country Park for a day of fitness, fun, and fundraising. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by breast cancer. For more information and to register for the charity run, please visit [https://www.eventbrite.com/e/northampton-college-charity-5km-fun-run-for-breast-cancer-uk-tickets-802834137517?aff=ebdshpsearchautocomplete] or contact [[email protected]] For more information about the event. We hope we see you there!!!