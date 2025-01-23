Northampton clinic to hold free event at Vulcan Works

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An aesthetics clinic in Northampton has partnered with a global manufacturer of medical equipment to bring groundbreaking aesthetics and wellbeing treatments to the county.

Total Body Sculpt, which has a clinic in the St Crispins area of the town, is working with BTL Industries to host an event presenting the latest in non-invasive aesthetics and wellbeing treatments to the public.

Taking place at Vulcan Works on Thursday, February 6, the ‘New Year, New You’ event is free to attend and will showcase:

EMSculpt Neo - a fat loss and muscle-building treatment.

Emsella – strengthens pelvic floor muscles to alleviate incontinence and aid male and female sexual health.

Lymphastim Pressotherapy - helps with inflammation, pain management, injury and surgery recovery, water retention and lymphoedema.

Emface – a non-invasive facelift achieved naturally by toning facial muscles as well as building collagen and elastin in the skin. Emface is one of the only devices to work beyond the top layers of the skin.

Blandine Davies with the EMSculpt Neo machine

Those who attend the event can enjoy drinks and nibbles, networking and receive goodie bags worth £150. Everyone will also get the chance to try out a 3D Body Scanner and see their scanner generated images and measurements discreetly. Delegates can also pre-book a 30-minute trial session at an additional cost of £20 if they wish at https://bit.ly/42rb8g2

There will also be a chance to win a free course of four treatments in a competition, or to be the model for a live demo of Emface.

Blandine Davies, owner of Total Body Sculpt, said: “I am so excited to bring this event to Northampton in association with BTL Industries, who are generously supplying their top-of-the-range machines for everyone to try.

“As far as I know, there has never been an event like this in Northampton before, which brings together members of the public and specialists in medical grade aesthetics and wellbeing treatments. People hear the word ‘aesthetics’ and think it is all about cosmetic procedures. Whilst some of these treatments do boost appearance, the treatments we will be showcasing on the day can really aid health and wellbeing too, dealing with issues such as incontinence, bloating, pain and post surgery recovery.”

Blandine founded Total Sculpt after experiencing her own health issues and seeking a solution. She said: “In this day and age there is so much pressure to look a certain way, based on social media influencers and celebrity role models – we want to break away from that by helping people to live their best life and to feel confident and healthy in their own skin.

“We have worked hard behind the scenes to make this event really special and a great opportunity for those considering aesthetic treatments to come and learn more in a friendly and informal setting over drinks and nibbles at no cost – unless they want to pay £20 for a trial.”

The all-day event starts at 10am and finishes at 7pm, broken up into three separate sessions, starting at 10am, 1pm and 4pm. To find out more, visit https://totalbodysculpt.zohobackstage.eu/NewMeNewYouNewYear#/