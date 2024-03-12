Northampton Children's home to walk Mount Snowdon for local charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WiNurture Childcare - Barn Owl Close

Barn Owl Close is a residential children's home that provides care, support and empowerment for children and young people with Autism. The children and young people at Barn Owl Close are proud of their local community and enjoy supporting it by organising and raising funds for charities through events and challenges.

This year the children at Barn Owl Close have chosen to raise money for a very noble cause and support a local charity called The Spring Charity.

Please support us in raising funds for The Spring charity.

The Spring Charity

The Spring Charity offer community services for local families to gain opportunities to improve their well-being and outcomes in life. They are working to benefit vulnerable families with children aged 0-5 years in the Castle Ward of Northampton town area (Spring Boroughs, Semilong, St James, The Mounts) and the wider community.

Some of our families experience financial hardship, and social, health or economic issues. Parents can self-refer, or be signposted by health, other professionals, schools, or charities in the area. The Spring Charity run Stay and Play parent and child drop-in sessions twice a week and are currently working on a number of projects focusing on well-being, providing a community warm space and healthy living support.

These sessions help to make contact and build relationships, so they can best meet the family’s needs. They are constantly reviewing the provision and hope to be able to offer a wider array of new opportunities in time.

The Challenge and the goal!

On the 14th -15th of June the children and adults of Barn Owl Close are camping in Snowdonia, North Wales and then embarking on the challenge to scale the Llanberis Path of Mount Snowdon!

We have a goal of raising £2000 for The Spring Charity to help in funding essential community support and wellbeing projects. Any donations big or small would be much appreciated in order for us to reach our goal and reach the summit!!!