Northampton charity opens to the public
C2C Social Action’s allotment project - C2C Grows is holding its first open day for the National Garden Scheme this summer. This is a great opportunity to see the community allotment and find out what the project offers.
Pre-booked tickets only, visit ngs.org.uk for details (adults £4, children free)
Coffee van (Vellas Coffee) and cake
Plant stall To raise funds for C2C Social Action and the many charities the NGS support
The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.
The NGS are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too. They also support charities doing amazing work in gardens and health and grant bursaries to help community gardening projects.
C2C Grows is a community allotment project run by the charity C2C Social Action. The project offers social and therapeutic horticultural sessions for women referred to us who may be experiencing poor health and social disadvantage. The project takes place on a triple sized allotment with several polytunnels, a greenhouse, fruit cages, no dig raised beds and a peaceful wildlife area with pond.
Instagram: @c2cgrows
For informtion on the charity please visit: www.c2csocialaction.com/c2cgrows
For details on the event and to book tickets please visit: www.ngs.org.uk