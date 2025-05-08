Northampton Carnival Saturday 14th June - Headliner Paul Dawkins

Mr Paul Dawkins

The countdown begins! In less than six weeks NCCAL will host the annual Carnival, headlined by Paul Dawkins, the king of Lovers Rock, performing hits like "To Love Someone" and "Natural Woman" at 6.45pm.

Other acts on the day include CBlock Muzic, Anna-Marie Johnson, Har-Q, Ancient Echoes, Brent Hanson, Westley & Jordan (Voice UK 2021), Bush Tea, and R&D Young Company showcasing a rich variety of musical talent to round out this spectacular event.

Free Carnival Workshops

Throughout the month of May there will be opportunities to attend free Carnival Workshops for that little extra creative brainstorming idea for your float design, costume or backpack.

Har-Q

May 10th Coconut Paradise, Gold Street Mews, Northampton NN1 1RA,

May 17th/24th/31st The Umbrella Fair, Racecourse Pavilion, Kettering Road, Northampton NN1 4LG

Saturday 14th June the park opens to the public from 12 noon, hosting a wide variety of entertainment including a host of local talent on the main stage, mouth-watering foods from across the globe, and various charity and community stalls featuring ethnic arts and crafts.

The grand parade sets off from the park at 2pm down Kettering Road, through the town, returning via Wellingborough Road around 4.30pm to join in the party on the main stage.

CBlock Muzic

The streets of Northampton will be adorned with eye-catching floats and flamboyant costumes as the fabulous procession and troupes set the tone of the day by showcasing their interpretation of this year’s theme: "The Elements of Carnival – Earth, Wind, Fire, Water." This theme reflects the significant anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

For more details, visit www.northamptoncarnival.co.uk or email [email protected]