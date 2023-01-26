Northampton Careers Fair is taking place in February 2023...here are some of the companies taking part

We are excited to announce that the Northampton Careers Fair will be taking place on Friday 24th February at Northampton Guildhall from 10am-2pm. This event is free to attend and offers a unique opportunity for job seekers to meet local and national employers face-to-face and apply directly for hundreds of available vacancies.

At the Northampton Careers Fair, attendees can expect to find a wide range of roles and opportunities, including entry-level positions, management roles, apprenticeships, graduate positions, franchise opportunities, part-time and full-time positions, flexible working options, and even work-from-home opportunities.

Some of the companies that will be exhibiting at the event include:

Northampton Guildhall

TMI FoodsHomes2InspireFutures For You (Career Service)Vision for EducationArmy (Capita Business Services Ltd)Acorn Analytical ServicesTeach FirstBarclays (Barclays Card)Booker Group - Jupiter SparksMoJSIS LtdDraxCB TaxPriory GroupGrandir UK

The venue for the Northampton Careers Fair is Northampton Guildhall is a municipal building in St Giles' Square in Northampton, England. It is a Grade II* listed building. Northampton’s Guildhall speaks volumes of the thriving economy and cultural aspirations of the town in the mid 19th century. The building is triumphal and richly decorated, in the Gothic idiom.

