Northampton care home hosts goodbye party for visiting school children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brampton View care home, in Northampton has partnered with Kingsthorpe Grove Primary School to enable the residents of the care home and children from the primary school weekly visits to share stories and experiences with each other.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the school year comes to a close Brampton View care home hosted a goodbye party to say thank you and good luck to the children who have been visiting them this year.

Brampton View wanted to host a party to show their appreciation to the school and children for all they have done throughout their visits and how much joy they have brought to the home. The party was full of traditional games including pass the parcel, musical statues and balloon games as well as singing to favourite songs from both generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hospitality team at the care home provide a selection of sweet treats for the event including a fresh fruit platter and homemade cupcakes.

Goodbye Party

General Manager, Mo Masedi of Brampton View Care Home, said: “We invited the group to the home for a goodbye party to say thank you for all the joy they have brought us this year, the residents at our home had a lot of fun on the day, and love our young visitors. We will miss them over the summer break but look forward to meeting a new class in September.”

Pat, a resident of Brampton View Care Home added: “We will miss seeing the children, they are the highlight of my week. The party was a nice way to say goodbye and I hope that they remember the fun they had with us.”

Brampton View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for up to 88 residents from respite care to long term stays.