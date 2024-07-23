Northampton care home hosts community BBQ for residents and family

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Brampton View Care Home to enjoy a community BBQ that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday (July 20).

The hospitality team at Brampton View Care Home served a selection of BBQ favourites including traditional burgers and hotdogs which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Guests included friends and family to the residents and staff at the home. The team at the home also invited local singer Lorenzo who performed a range of classic hits from throughout the years, which many of the guests sang along to. Lucia’s Tiny Farm also paid a visit and guests were able to interact with the animals throughout the event.

Resident, Pat said: “I thoroughly enjoyed the day surrounded by lots of great people. We had a few drops of rain but it didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

