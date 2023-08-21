This inspirational idea came about because staff were thinking about those residents who are living with dementia and what they might really enjoy, and they came up with this reminiscence idea.

The memory boxes are different for each resident, the team at Collingtree Park create an individual box for each person. Made up like a hamper, the boxes contain all sorts of items relevant to that person and their lives to remind them of where they grew up, the job they did, hobbies, favourite food and drink, and their preferred pastimes. The residents pull out an item and then discuss its relevance to them which brings them a great deal of enjoyment. .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skye Summerton, Activities Coordinator at Collingtree Park comments: “We’re so pleased with how well the memory boxes have been received, they have taken off really well. I have worked alongside families and staff to ensure the boxes are tailored to each of our residents with sentimental objects that support reminiscing. Our residents love engaging with all the components we have included. What surprised us most was that, although we came up with this idea for individual residents, the memory boxes have actually gone down really well with groups too. They are a great talking point for everyone!”

Activities Coordinator, Skye, reminiscing with Margaret using her memory box.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Collingtree Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Collingtree Park providesresidential care and respite care.