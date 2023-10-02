Northampton care home celebrates its first culture day
and live on Freeview channel 276
The idea behind the day is to promote understanding and appreciation of other cultures around the world and within our own home.
The staff and residents got into the spirit of the day by discussing their own culture and why it was important to them and how they grew up. The residents heard stories from staff and visitors of places they have visited, travelled to and their home countries and spoke about the differences in our upbringings and different traditions. Residents and staff sampled different food from over 10 different countries around the world and tried to guess which country they had originated from.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We have all had such an interesting time finding out all about different cultures we have within the home and the similarities between them all. It has been fascinating to discover new things about different countries and see how events and festivals are celebrated around the world. We all loved sampling the foods from around the word and getting to try something new. It has been a wonderful day.”