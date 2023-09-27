Northampton cancer charity putting the FUN in fundraising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ailsa's Aim (registered charity 1188783) are a local, Northampton based charity who provide support, signposting and essential care packs, free of charge, to patients with cancer and to families who have experienced complications and difficulties in pregnancy and/or who have had babies in Neonatal care.

In order to raise some much needed funds to support more families, Ailsa's Aim have organised two extra special fundraising nights, with a comedy night on October 21st at the Northampton Town Centre Hotel, and then 'An Evening with Nigel Benn' on November 17th at Aspers Casino.

The first event, taking place on October 21st 2023 is in partnership with The Comedy Crate, who are putting on a hilarious night of laughter at their Standup Charity Comedy Night at The Town Centre Hotel by Accor!

Standup Comedy Night October 21st 2023

Get ready to roll on the floor laughing as we welcome some of the funniest comedians to Northampton town centre. The event will take place in person at Silver Street, Northampton, NN1 2TA. Doors open at 18:30, show will start at 19:00 (British Summer Time), so make sure you arrive early to secure your seat, purchase your (hopefully winning!) raffle tickets and grab some refreshments from the fully stocked bar.

Tickets are just £20 and are available to purchase at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/ailsas-aim-comedy

The second event, taking place on 17th November at Aspers Casino, has been organised by Ailsa's Aim in partnership with MacMaker Promotions and features a spectacular celebrity evening with none other than the legendary 'Dark Destroyer', Nigel Benn!

Tickets are £55 per person (or £450 for a table of 10) including a 2 course meal and professional photo with Nigel on the night - doors open at 7pm

Tickets for this event are available at https://www.ailsasaim.co.uk/evening-with-nigel-benn

Not only do both events offer you the chance to have a brilliant night out, making memories with friends and loved ones, but all monies raised at both events will help to fund the amazing work Ailsa's Aim does on a day to day basis and will help to support more patients and families locally.