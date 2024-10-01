Northampton Book Extravaganza to celebrate local authors and creatives at free event
Featured Authors and Writers
Among the authors appearing at the event is Neil J Hart, an award-winning writer of YA fantasy, adventure, and horror. Neil’s popular book The Last Scarecrow will be available, with readers taken on an epic post-apocalyptic journey alongside a human girl and a scarecrow in search of her missing brother. Neil’s new novel, Sadie Madison and the Boy in the Crimson Scarf, is set to be released later this year, adding to the excitement of his appearance.
Also joining the lineup is Alison Kershaw, a skilled storyteller whose work spans supernatural thrillers and crime mysteries. Her Mancunian Tales series brings gritty suspense to life, while her Beyond novels explore hidden supernatural realms within our world. Alison’s work has garnered interest from filmmakers, making her an author to watch.
For lovers of non-fiction and local history, Richard Blacklee will be presenting his research on Northampton’s Culworth Gang and the town’s historic buildings. With books deeply rooted in the history of the area, Richard’s work offers a fascinating glimpse into Northampton's rich past.
Craft Stalls and Indie Traders
Complementing the literary lineup are a variety of unique craft stalls. The Craft Fantastic, led by Northampton-based artisan Jenni, will feature a range of handmade journals, stationery, and bookish gifts crafted from upcycled and reclaimed leather. Each piece is one of a kind, combining sustainability with a love for books.
Once Upon A Time will offer a selection of antique and vintage book-related gifts and collectibles, perfect for those who love to add a touch of nostalgia to their reading experience. Their stall promises to be a treasure trove for literary enthusiasts.
For those seeking a quirkier offering, Made by Maddocks will be on hand with their fun, illustrated greeting cards, bookmarks, and keyrings, blending pop culture with a sense of humor to create the perfect gift or keepsake.
Free Event for All Ages
With a wide variety of stalls and authors catering to every taste, the Northampton Book Extravaganza is the perfect place to discover new stories, meet local creatives, and find unique gifts. Whether you’re an avid reader, a book collector, or simply looking for a fun day out, there’s something for everyone.
Best of all, this exciting event is FREE to attend! Be sure to join us on Saturday, 5th October, at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery for a day celebrating books, creativity, and local talent.
To find out more visit www.rosiesretrobazaar.co.uk
