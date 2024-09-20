Northampton Book Extravaganza at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery this October

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Northampton Book Extravaganza visits on 5th October 2024 at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery, offering a vibrant celebration of books, creativity, and local talent.

This free event brings together a range of stalls, unique experiences, and special guests that will captivate book lovers and creatives alike.

The Book Extravaganza will feature a wide variety of stalls, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

· Independent Publishers & Bookshops: Discover unique titles and support local literary ventures.

Found Out There Public Typist - Adam Holton - who will create personalized stories on the spot.

· Fresh Talent, Poets & Authors: Meet up-and-coming writers and explore their latest works.

· Comic Creators & Illustrators: Dive into graphic storytelling and visual art.

· Second-Hand & Antiquarian Book Dealers: Hunt for rare books and literary treasures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Book Crafts, Stationery & Memorabilia: Explore handmade literary items, vintage prints, and more.

We are thrilled to highlight two of our contributors:

The Slab Press

We are excited to welcome Donna Bond, award-winning editor and founder of Northampton’s own The Slab Press, a genre press specializing in quirkier kinds of books. Donna's latest release, Laughs in Space, is an anthology of humorous science-fiction stories. Donna’s passion for speculative fiction, cultivated through her years working with renowned authors like Alan Moore, has led her to create The Slab Press, a platform for unique voices in science fiction and fantasy. Future anthologies will explore Solarpunk and Folk Horror themes.

Found Out There Public Typist

Another highlight of the day will be Found Out There Public Typist, who will create personalized stories on the spot. Visitors can provide three random words and a character name, and in just five minutes, Adam, the typist, will craft a unique, 400-word story—typed before your eyes on A5 paper. A perfect keepsake or gift!

Publisher, Dexter O’Neill, one of the event organisers, shared:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Northampton Book Extravaganza is a celebration of creativity in all its forms. From the written word to visual storytelling, we’re bringing together the best of independent publishers, local talent, and artistic innovation.

As a publisher myself, it’s fantastic to be able to support small business and give indie authors a platform to showcase their work and network with other authors, traders and publishers.

It’s an exciting chance for the community to connect, be inspired, and support the brilliant work being done right here in Northampton and beyond.”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 5th October 2024

Location: Northampton Museum and Art Gallery

Time: 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Admission: Free