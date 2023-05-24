The latest fundraising initiative sees crew members brush up on their artistic skills giving kids the choice of eight fun designs - including feline friends, mischievous monsters and beautiful butterflies – all while helping other families in need.

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provides free ‘home away from home’ accommodation for families with children in hospital. The location of these Houses means families can be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments whilst maintaining a degree of normality during very difficult times. As a ‘founding and forever’ partner, McDonald’s has helped support more than 60,000 families as part of its ongoing fundraising initiatives.

Perry Akhtar who owns and operates 10 restaurants across Northamptonshire, said: “Our crew members across the region are so pleased to welcome back face-painting to restaurants. Ronald McDonald House Charities UK provides vital support to families going through such a difficult time. The Houses provide some normality, with kitchens, living areas and playgrounds for families to enjoy. We’re always looking at new ways to fundraise because without the generosity of our Northamptonshire customers, the Charity would not be able to continue its vital work.”

NORTHAMPTON BLOGGER LOUISE PENTLAND SUPPORT McDONALD’S LATEST RONALD McDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES UK FUNDRAISER

YouTube star and broadcaster, Louise Pentland also comments: “I’ve worked with McDonald’s and Ronald McDonald House Charities UK since October last year. Having seen first-hand where the money raised by McDonald’s and its customers goes, I can honestly say the Houses are incredible. As a parent of two children myself, I can’t begin to imagine what these families are going through at such a turbulent time.”

“Pearl and the rest of the children we saw visiting McDonald’s this week had great fun getting their faces painted. So, if you’re looking for some half-term fun whilst raising vital funds for families in your local area – McDonald’s is where it’s at!”

You can help fundraise for the Charity in restaurant via donation boxes at the tills, rounding up your order at the kiosks, and now at face-painting stations, as well as via the MyMcDonald’s app. So why not visit your local McDonald’s this half term and join in the fun!

