The event featured a number of guest speakers from business and academia. Former Mayor of Northampton, Rufia Ashraf, spoke about the importance of goal setting and measurement. Head of Employment from Northampton Saints Foundation, Mr. Craig Phillip, highlighted practical approaches for success in job roles. Dr. Janet, a Big Data Scientist from the University of Oxford, emphasized the importance of mentoring in the journey of young people. Mr. Raj Miah, the Director of Knight Bridge Construction, spoke about the significance of focus in one's career. Mr. Tony, the Director of Imperial Recruitment, stressed the importance of finding one's life purpose.

The event also featured a number of workshops and activities. Students were able to learn about resume writing, interview skills, and networking. They were also able to meet with recruiters and employers.

Over 100 students attended the event. Many of the students received awards and certifications for their contributions during internships and job skills training.

Youth Empower Event 2022 - 2023 Organized by Stunited CIC

The event was a success. It was a great opportunity for young people to learn about the importance of goal setting, measurement, mentoring, focus, and finding one's life purpose. The event also helped to raise awareness of Stunited.org as a social enterprise and social media platform that is committed to empowering young people.

Northampton, United Kingdom - June 9, 2023 - Stunited.org, a Northampton-based social media platform dedicated to young people and Freshers, successfully organized a youth empowerment event at St James Community Hall on June 9th, from 1 pm to 5 pm. The event aimed to empower young individuals, particularly international students to complete internships and placements in local businesses.

The event witnessed esteemed guest speakers who shared their insights and expertise, including former Mayor of Northampton, Rufia Ashraf, and Head of Employment from Northampton Saints Foundation, Mr. Craig Phillip. Additionally, university employability heads such as Mr. Helal Hassan from the University of East London and Mr. Adam Lawton, the Knowledge Transfer Officer from Northampton University, along with other recruiters and employers, graced the occasion.

Mr. Raj Miah, the Director of Knight Bridge Construction, highlighted practical approaches for success in job roles, while Mr. Tony, the Director of Imperial Recruitment, stressed the significance of focus in one's career.

During the event, Founder & CEO of Stunited, Mr. Manash Mukherjee, highlighted the importance of finding one's life purpose and working together as a team to make a meaningful and sustainable contribution to society. This objective aligns with the fundamental mission of Stunited as a social media platform.

The event was hosted and managed by the team's Co-founder & CFO of Stunited, Snejuti Mukherjee, who is also a master's student at the University of Northampton, along with her dedicated team.

Over a hundred international and local students participated in this invitation-only event, with many receiving awards and certifications for their contributions during internships and job skills training.

The event served as a powerful awareness campaign, showcasing how Stunited.org, as a social enterprise and social media platform, can make a substantial impact in shaping the future of young people and contributing to the growth of Great Britain.

For more information about Stunited and future initiatives, please visit www.stunited.org or contact: [email protected]