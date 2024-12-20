Northampton-based Move4 Physio launches free health workshops throughout 2025

Move4 Physio, a leading Northampton based physiotherapy clinic dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of Northampton residents, is thrilled to announce its series of free physiotherapy workshops.

The workshops aim to educate the community on managing and preventing common health concerns, with a focus on Move4 Physio’s core services: musculoskeletal, cardiorespiratory, neurological, and pelvic health physiotherapy, and podiatry.

The first workshop, focusing on podiatry, will take place on Monday, 8th January at 7:30 PM at the Riverside Retail Park clinic. Led by Connor Ratcliffe, course lead for the University of Northampton’s BSc Podiatry degree, this session is already nearing full capacity, highlighting the community’s enthusiasm for accessible health education.

Move4 Physio’s workshops provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from experienced clinicians about managing their health concerns and preventing future issues. Each session offers valuable insights tailored to the community’s needs, including topics like:

Kiera Ruddy of Move4 Physio working with a patient

Managing joint pain and mobility issues. Improving breathing and cardiovascular health. Supporting recovery from neurological conditions. Understanding pelvic health at all stages of life.

A Platform for Education and Support

These workshops are a natural extension of the clinic’s earlier community exercise classes, which received overwhelmingly positive feedback. Many participants shared concerns about feeling unsupported in managing their health, particularly with limited access to professional guidance.

“We saw the need for accessible, expert advice on a variety of health topics,” said Lee Daggett, Managing Director at Move4 Physio. “By offering free workshops, we aim to empower the Northampton community to take charge of their health and wellbeing.”

Melody Norton-Evans, Move4 Physio's Pelvic Health Physio Specialist delivers a workshop on pelvic floor dysfunction at a local gym

Get Involved

Move4 Physio invites expressions of interest from anyone experiencing issues related to their core services. Whether it’s chronic pain, respiratory concerns, or injury prevention, the team is ready to help.

Contact Move4 Physio:

The clinic will follow up with workshop dates tailored to the specific concerns of those who reach out.

About Move4 Physio:Move4 Physio specialises in outcome based personalised care, with a team of experts dedicated to supporting the community through cutting-edge physiotherapy services. Their workshops aim to share their expertise widely, helping residents lead healthier, more active lives.