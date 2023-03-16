News you can trust since 1931
Northampton-based charity Hope launches first ever Easter bunny run – Hop for Hope

‘We want as many young people as possible from across the county to ‘Hop for Hope’ this coming Easer time. And if you can get sponsored to do it – even better. Every penny that young Hope supporters help us to raise will help those living in hardship in our community’

By Tanya Haji-MillerContributor
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:53 GMT- 2 min read

Grab your bunny mask and ‘hop’ the mile around the lake at Rushden Lakes to help raised funds for those who are homeless, hungry and living in hardship in our community.

Hope is hosting its first ever bunny run event in the run up to Easter and the Northampton-based charity hopes to get as many young people hopping around the lake as possible.

Every sign up to the event will receive a free bunny mask, which they can decorate after the event and there will also be other crafts and Easter themed activities on the day including biscuit decorating.

Hope flyer for Hop for Hope
Hope is also, for the first time, working alongside the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire (BCNWT), which will be co-hosting the event.

BCNWT will run a ‘bunny trail’ with clues to find along the mile route and provide other crafts and activities too!

Hope’s community and events fundraiser, Tanya Haji-Miller, said that dressing up as a bunny wasn’t necessary for the event but might be fun!

She said: “We want as many young people as possible from across the county to ‘Hop for Hope’ this coming Easer time.

“And if you can get sponsored to do it – even better.

“Every penny that young Hope supporters help us to raise will help those living in hardship in our community”.

The event takes place at the entrance to the Lake at Rusden Lakes from 10am-3pm on Sunday 2nd April.

For more information contact Tanya on [email protected] or call 01604 214300 or sign up here: https://hopforhope.eventbrite.co.uk/

N.B on the same day the second year events management students at the University of Northampton are hosting ‘Handmade for Hope’ – a craft fair on behalf of Hope.

Their event will take place at Centra Boulevard between 10am-5pm.

More details about their event can be found here: https://facebook.com/events/s/handmade-for-hope/1470564326762123/

