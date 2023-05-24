With our new ‘Bar & Bites’ concept we will specialise in a more casual, low-commitment dining approach with a social environment for customers to enjoy themselves as well as our indulging in our tasty food options & creative cocktails! Our head chef Steve with over 20 years’ experience has mastered some awesome Smash Burgers, Philli-cheesesteaks with in-house flavourings as-well as lots of other small plates, sides, veggie & vegan options too! Our cocktails will be a similar menu to our sister establishment ‘Velvet Room’ with some tweaks, theatricals and of course bespoke options created to your liking! This will all be served with our unique customer service approach, and Bridge 26 will be ideal for the medium to larger booking groups! Opening times will be initially Friday for pre-bookings only & All-day Saturday from 1pm – 2am. Our Saturday party Brunch’s with daytime DJ’s will run every week from 1pm – 6pm. Dinner service from 6pm - 9pm and happy hour cocktails until 12am! Our ‘Boom Room’ with 2nd DJ opening at 10pm.