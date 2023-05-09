Northampton Autism Family Support Hub - here's how you can find out more and access support

Our Autism Family Support Hub runs in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, usually on the first Monday of the month. This is a free session and it's on from 4-6.30pm. These are for parents/carers and children under age 11 who are thought to be autistic, though no autism diagnosis is necessary. Siblings are welcome too.

The Northampton hub is in Kingsthorpe Baptist Church, Northampton. Use the postcode NN2 7BD in your maps – this is the postcode for Waitrose and takes you to the correct entrance. Don’t go to the High Street entrance of the church, as our entrance is located behind Waitrose at the back of the car park – as you look at Waitrose, walk round it to the right (still in the car park) and you will see a red brick building on the right – that’s where we are!

The hubs are really relaxed and non-judgemental. We have a variety of toys, which largely stays the same session to session, and then there are additional activities available at each session - we’ve made slime, done water play, made ice-cream, decorated pancakes, lots of different things.

Making blueberry ice cream!

There's no pressure to take part in any activity, or to make anything, and if the children choose to make the food activity there's no pressure to actually eat it either. Some children sit and play with one toy the whole time, others just run around and don’t really settle to anything - as long they're happy and safe we don't mind what they do!

It's a drop in session, no need to turn up at the start or stay to the end, and siblings are welcome as well as parents and carers. Parents/carers are responsible for their children at all times, but can chat to other parents or to staff if they have questions about autism.

