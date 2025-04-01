Northampton authors turn creative Lockdown Project into a published trilogy

EJ Eccles & RJ Smith

A local couple and complete writing novices, embarked on a remarkable creative journey during the lockdown. What started as a way to pass time has blossomed into a fully-fledged writing career. Two weeks ago, they proudly self-published their first novel on Amazon.

Emma Eccles & Roy Smith began their journey by writing a screenplay, which they entered into the Los Angeles International Screenplay Awards Winter 2022-23 and the Filmatic Drama Screenplay Awards Season 8. To their surprise, they were honored as quarter-finalists in both prestigious competitions.

Inspired by their success, Emma and Roy made the decision to transform their screenplay into a fiction novel. After years of hard work, their first book is now available as part of their planned trilogy, Adversity. They are currently working on the second installment of the series.

The couple has been overwhelmed by the incredible support they've received from family and friends, and they hope others will join them on their writing adventure. Keep an eye on their exciting progress as they continue to bring Adversity to life.

Adversity: Dark Heart

