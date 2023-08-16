Northampton author Inspires self-acceptance through picture book named Ear we Go!

Her debut children’s book Ear We Go! Was inspired by a safari trip in Africa, where she first set sight on the majestic and wise elephant. Ear we Go! is about the journey of Mr Potterson the elephant who hates his big, floppy ears and has decided to have them chopped off. On his journey through the forest to see Dr. Zigzag the Zebra, he falls upon a series of poopy, unfortunate events. His animal friends, try and save him, but will he open his ears and listen to them?

The book teaches the importance of listening to helpful advice, that we can choose to appreciate every part of our body and that joy and purpose can be found in helping others.

Roshni started exploring her creative side through lockdown and wrote Ear we Go! through a challenging phase in her life, and for her it represents a rainbow at the end of a storm.

Ear we Go! held by author Roshni Patel

Life’s challenges helped her reflect on what is important in her life, what gave her meaning and purpose. That lead her to follow her interests which meant qualifying as a Reiki Practitioner and publishing Ear we Go! within the last year.

Both of those interests greatly differ from her profession as a Contact Lens Optician but gave her inner peace and joy. As a Contact Lens Optician, she regularly engages with children, teaching them not to lick their lenses or feed their spectacles to their pets.

Roshni believes our childhood moulds our adulthood and the thoughts we instil into their sponge like, brilliant minds have great importance.

Throughout her own childhood, she found comfort in books that sparked her imagination, one of her favourite author’s was Enid Blyton.

Pages from the book

Ear we Go! is part of The Courageous Creatures Collection. The collection of animal picture books will be created to not only bring those fun, laugh out loud moments, but to encourage kindness, self-acceptance, generosity, and the bravery to follow your dreams.

She has an interactive reading/craft session for Ear we Go! scheduled for Friday 18th August, 10.30am at Corby Library and 2pm at Oundle library, which she is excited to host.

Ear we Go! has been donated to Kettering General Hospital and Northampton General Hospital, along with colouring pages for children to enjoy.