Northampton annual multicultural Carnival returns

The Northampton Carnival and Cultural Arts team are busy planning one of the towns leading major cultural events of the year. Saturday 14th June will see a vibrant explosion of colour, music, and joy at Northampton’s annual multicultural Carnival. The theme this year is “The Elements of Carnival – Earth, Wind, Fire, Water” which coincides with the 350-year anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton. This theme lends itself to creative interpretations and artistic costume ideas.

This year’s event promises to be bigger, and better than ever, featuring, a dazzling parade show-casing vibrant costumes, accompanied by traditional music, energetic troupes, and decorative floats.

The main stage will be hosting a fantastic lineup of live music and dance from talented local and visiting artists, with genres spanning from calypso, reggae, soca, soul and contemporary. Look out for our announcement about the Headlining Act.

As always there will be a variety of delicious food stalls offering a tantalizing array of global flavours, from authentic carnival treats to local specialties.

Visiting troupe

Exciting funfair rides will be onsite for all ages, including thrilling roller coasters, gentle carousels, and funhouse adventures.

There will also be creative activities to enjoy like face painting, games, arts & crafts, and charity / information stalls to explore.

Saturday 14th June 2025, The Racecourse Park, Kettering Road, Northampton NN1 4LG. The park opens from 12.00pm until 7.30pm

Come join the fun and experience the magic of Carnival!

Main Stage - Repro Jam Squad

If you would like to get involved, participate in the parade, have a stall or perform on the stage then please register your interest by completing the registration form available from the website www.northamptoncarnival.co.uk

Can you spare a few hours and would like to volunteer with Northampton Carnival? then please email [email protected]

Please note, NCCA is run by a small group of volunteers, so due to limited staffing resources we typically respond to inquiries Tuesdays and Fridays. If you require an urgent response, then please call 07926 722709.