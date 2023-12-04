Northampton ‘Age of Love Café 2’ to help explore Men’s Mental and Emotional Health.

Following a successful Café on Sex, Intimacy and Wellbeing held in September, the East Midland charity CLICK Arts Foundation is back to host the ‘Age of Love Café 2: Breaking the silence’. A free event that will address Men's Mental and Emotional Health.

The Age of Love Cafés are an initiative from the University of Sheffield's Professor Sharron Hinchliff who implemented the Sexual Rights Charter. “The Sexual Rights Charter will help service providers and practitioners to develop inclusive and non-discriminatory practices and policies." says Professor Sharron, "We hope the Charter will make a real difference to the lives of everyone as they age by tackling prejudice and respecting sexual agency and diversity.”

Part of the reach of the Sexual Rights Charter underpins various projects: educational and training; policy and guidance; and community - http://agesexandrights.com/ – the Age of Love Cafés in particular create a safe space to speak up, to listen, and to share without judgement.

The Northampton Café, aimed at both men and women is to be held on Saturday 16th December. On the menu and called "Breaking the Silence" is a series of discussions around understanding, expressing and supporting Men's mental and emotional health.

Dr Audrey Tang’s Burlesque dancers

Talks given will include keynote speaker Arthur Diejomaoh a British Psychological Society organisational psychologist, member of the Black Business Psychology Network, a Chartered Member of the CIPD, an ABP certified principal business psychologist, and a member of the BPS East of England branch committee. Arthur will talk on the reasons men don't reach out, how workplaces can help, but also how men can begin to help themselves.

Arthur will be joined by Milton Keynes entrepreneur Arun Shergill, who turned a lockdown idea into the family business RAUR. Arun’s company draws on his Sikh heritage and produces sustainable leisurewear for everyone. He is also an advocate of mental health awareness across all communities, especially those where it’s not usual to talk about it.

Also in the line-up are Mike Grant, Northamptonshire care worker, actor and writer who actively uses the arts to engage and support those with Alzheimer’s and other needs; then Tim Dwelly, editor of the Duston parish newsletter, presenter on NLive's The Wellbeing Lounge, and member of The Duston Players.

Tim will be performing a monologue from "All that Matters Most" - which expresses how men think they need to problem solve everything, they don't reach out, they think they need to know it all and as such place incredible pressure on themselves, and at the same time often shut out those who could probably help the most, and are the most important members of their family team - their loved ones.

Keynote speaker Arthur Diejomaoh

The event will also feature a Burlesque Dance taster session led by Dr Audrey Tang and her Burlesque Dance Team performing a "Magic Mike style" dance which is suitable for both men and women!!

Tickets include refreshments, provided by the local multi-award winning cancer charity - The Lewis Foundation and raffle entry to win one of 3 Gym T-Shirts designed by RAUR Clothing.The Age of Love 2 Café will take place on Saturday 16th December, 2-4pm, in the main hall at St. Crispins Community Centre, NN5 4GJ. Tickets, available via Eventbrite and are free or donate what you can - because wellbeing is essential and not a "luxury"!