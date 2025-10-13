No one wins: How a small idea became a powerful community initiative at Weston Favell Shopping Centre

What started as a small idea to raise awareness about the impact of knife crime has grown into something much greater. A two-day event bringing together charities and community groups, all united under one clear message: when it comes to knife crime, no one wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday 17 and Saturday 18 October 2025, Weston Favell Shopping Centre will host the “No One Wins” event, inspired by the powerful campaign created by Safer Northants. The original initiative focused on the deep and lasting grief caused by knife crime, reminding everyone that carrying a knife doesn’t protect you, it puts you at greater risk.

Moved by that message, the Weston Favell and Nationwide team based in Weston Favell decided to bring the campaign closer to home. What was initially meant to be a small display quickly grew into something much larger. As soon as the idea was shared, interest poured in from across the community, from emergency services to local foundations and youth organisations all wanting to play their part in making a difference. Now, this collaboration has evolved into a full two-day event dedicated to education, awareness, and prevention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since the tragic death of 15-year-old schoolboy only a few miles away from us in November 2023, it's been in my mind to do something to raise awareness about knife crime and its impact locally. We've seen the impact of the Netflix series 'Adolescence' and I really wanted to build trust between the local Police, our communities, and local businesses. I feel it's all our responsibility to empower children and young people with knowledge and the tools for safety. Working in Weston Favell and knowing how much the management team here care for our community I approached them to see if we could hold an event here and they have helped us reach out to so many local bodies and groups to create a really engaging and thought-provoking event. If it helps save even one child, then it will all be worth it." – Deborah Charalambous.

No one wins, everyone pays

The event will feature partners including the Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire Service, Saints Foundation, Frank Bruno Foundation, Free2Talk, Off the Streets, Safer Northants and Ngage among others, each offering something unique to help open conversations and create change.

Across both days, visitors can take part in interactive first aid and bleed control demonstrations, youth workshops, performances, and poetry that highlight real-life experiences. There will also be community stalls offering support, guidance, and mentoring, as well as a safe space for young people to seek advice.

Each organisation plays an essential role in creating an environment where people can talk openly, ask questions, and learn how to protect themselves and others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knife crime affects far more than just one person, it ripples through families, friends, and entire communities. Events like “No One Wins” remind us that we all have the power to make a difference simply by talking, listening, and supporting one another.

Choose Life, not Knife

By starting these conversations and sharing knowledge, we can help influence better decisions, guide young people toward safer paths, and show that change begins with compassion and understanding.

"Many of us were sadly impacted by the death of Fred Shand nearly two years ago, sadly knife crime and its impact feels like it's on the rise on the news and social media. Nationwide is a key part of many communities up and down the country, sometimes it's our branches that support the community other times it's our people, like Debbie who want to make a difference. I am really proud of her determination to do just that and for us alongside our landlords at Weston Favell Centre to be able to bring together such a wide range of charities, the Police and other local agencies/groups just demonstrate the impact one person can have - when they have a vision to make a difference." – Gareth Francoise.

At its heart, “No One Wins” is more than an event, it’s a movement of unity, strength, and hope. It’s a call for everyone to stand together, learn together, and act together.