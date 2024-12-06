NN Nights Christmas Artist & Makers Market

By Simon Wright
Contributor
Published 6th Dec 2024, 17:09 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 20:28 BST
Support Local Artist & Markers at the NN Nights Christmas Market on the 13th December, 4-8pm. Unit 9, Vulcan Works, Fetter Street.

NN Contemporary Art Associates are pleased to present the inaugural NN Nights Christmas Artist & Makers Market, a festive event showcasing original artworks, limited editions, ceramics, textiles, zines, publications, and more – perfect for picking up one-of-a-kind gifts that support artists and makers in Northampton and beyond.

Most Popular

Artist & Stallholders include:

Alex Small, Callum Abbott, Campbell McConnell, Catherine Jarman, Ciara Callaghan, Cordell Garfield, Dan Brodie, Daniele Marzeddu, Freya Ayling, Joe Davies, Joss Whittle, Lauren Hubbard, Lucinda Purkis, Macy Prior, Matthew Clifton, Monet_Shot, Photomafia, Richard Harrison, Sandy Chiu, Studio Lawn, Susanne Ballinger, The Food Library, The Little Things, and Tom Guilmard.

More than just a market, the event will also feature DJs and Festive Food & Drink! So, mark your calendar and join us for an evening of art, community, and festive cheer!

Related topics:Stallholders
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice