NN does The Beatles
A charity event benefiting the Mcarthy-Dixon Foundation.
Come join us at V and B Northampton for a night filled with the incomparable music of The Beatles! A charity event benefiting the Mcarthy-Dixon Foundation, we're bringing together an eclectic group of local musicians to reimagine these timeless classics. These local bands will bring these integral tunes to your ears in their own special ways.
Come on down and enjoy a great day of music for a brilliant local cause on Sunday the 13th of July at VandB.