NN Clear Speakers to host Special Inclusion Week meeting with guest speakers
The evening will feature inspiring guest speakers, including:
● Gina Dallison, Toastmasters Area 44 Director
● Georgina Hodgkinson, Former Director of Toastmasters District 71
● Helen Burditt-Wright, Chief Executive of Teamwork Trust
Each will share insights and experiences on inclusion, leadership, and the power of giving
voice to different perspectives.
“Our club is about supporting people to grow in confidence, develop their speaking skills,
and feel part of a welcoming community,” said Carl Peach, President of NN Clear Speakers.
“Inclusion Week gives us the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the importance of
diversity and belonging, both within Toastmasters and the wider community.”
The meeting will take place at North Park Pavilion, Kettering and is open to both members
and visitors. Whether attending to improve communication skills, connect with like-minded
people, or simply listen to the guest speakers, everyone will find a warm welcome.
Event details:
Date: Tuesday, 16th September, 2025
Time: 18:45pm to 21:00pm
Venue: North Park Pavilion, North Park Drive, Kettering, NN16 9LW
Entry: Free for guests – all welcome
To find out more and register, visit: