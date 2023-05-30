THE LADY VANISHES (adapted by Derek Webb) A thrilling tale where things are not as they appear to be, forcing Iris Carr, a beautiful, young socialite on her way back home to England after vacationing in Europe, to question her own sanity as well as those around her. How would you feel if everyone around you denied the existence of something that you knew in your heart was real? The sky isn't blue; black is white; 2+2 = 5?. The Professor is calm, rational and logical. But whose side is he on? Who can Iris trust in her search for the truth? When the truth that she knows starts to fall apart, Iris needs an ally. But has she found one in Max? Who can she trust? Feeling terribly alone and afraid, she finds comfort in the company of a strange woman she knows only as "Miss Froy." But comfort soon turns to horror when Miss Froy mysteriously vanishes without a trace. Fearing madness, risking death, Iris desperately tries to solve the sudden disappearance of her traveling companion-a woman no one else on the journey remembers seeing at all. …!?! Did she imagine Miss Froy all along? Are her train companions lying to her? What reason would they have to l And who is the mysterious person in the next-door carriage covered in bandages Come and find out how it all ends!