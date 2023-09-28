New woodland wellbeing trail launches at Salcey Forest to help visitors reconnect with nature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new woodland wellbeing trail has launched at Northamptonshire's Salcey Forest in a bid to help visitors reconnect with nature.

Forestry England is inviting visitors to Salcey Forest to take a mindful walk through the woodland this autumn to take care of their physical and mental health.

The self-led trail winds through the trees, encouraging visitors to pause, unplug and mindfully reconnect with nature as they walk.

Hands holding the wellbeing journal in front of a trail sign

The sensitively designed trail has themed panels winding through the trees inviting visitors to slow down, notice and absorb the beautiful woodland landscape as they walk. With scientific evidence showing positive effects on physical and mental health of being amongst trees, Forestry England’s trail encourages everyone to take time to relax and experience the restorative benefits of the forest.

A forest wellbeing journal accompanies the trail, enhancing visitors’ wellbeing experience. Beautifully designed, with space for individual reflections, the journal offers ideas for mindful activities to try out in the forest and at home. Visitors can get a copy at the Salcey Forest visitor centre or download it from the Forestry England website before a visit.

Demi Smith, active forest coordinator for Salcey Forest, said: "We’re delighted to offer this wellbeing experience to our visitors. As autumn’s colours begin to show, it’s the perfect season for a mindful walk. We know how much benefit people feel taking time for themselves to relax and experience the restorative effects of the forest.

“The wellbeing journal is a wonderful way to continue noticing with all our senses the incredible sights, sounds and restful benefits that nature offers us. We look forward to welcoming people to visit the trail. Each season will offer a new perspective on the wonderful landscape here at Salcey Forest.”

Two people walking in a Forestry England woodland

Salcey Forest is one of 18 wellbeing trails Forestry England now has in place across the country, giving visitors a chance to restore and enjoy a mindful walk to connect with the beautiful woodland landscape.