New walking football sessions in Northamptonshire for people with Parkinson’s

Northamptonshire Sport, Northamptonshire Football Association, and Soccer Shack have teamed up and are happy to share some good news. Thanks to a grant from Parkinson’s UK, they will soon run walking football sessions for people living with Parkinson’s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In January 2025, Gary told Northamptonshire Sport about his love for football.

Gary has Parkinson’s, which makes playing football harder. But he still wants to stay active and meet people.

Gary said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of people with Parkinson's playing football

“As someone who has played football all my life, I wanted to start a session so I can continue playing football. I look forward to meeting new people, playing football and having some social time on the pitch side.”

Because of Gary’s story, a new football session was created.

The sessions run at 10 am on Thursdays at Soccer Shack in Northampton, starting on the of 10th July.

Walking Football is a fun, accessible, and social activity. You don’t need any special equipment or prior experience playing football.

A group of people with Parkinson's playing football

These sessions will help people:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get stronger

Improve balance and coordination

Boost their mental health

Make new friends

Avoid feeling lonely

Walking Football was introduced in 2011 and is the fastest growing format of the game. It’s ideal for individuals who want to stay active, particularly those with a health condition.

Nick Henry from Soccer Shack said: “It’s with great pleasure for Soccer Shack to be hosting the weekly sessions of Parkinson’s Walking Football at our venue. For individuals who have Parkinsons, walking football is a transformative initiative that enables individuals living with Parkinson’s to stay active, social, and empowered through the beautiful game.

By adapting football to a slower, more controlled pace without running or physical contact, it provides a safe yet stimulating environment where players can enjoy the camaraderie of team sport.

Beyond physical benefits like improved balance and coordination, the game also offers a powerful boost to mental well-being — helping to combat isolation, build confidence, and foster a strong sense of community. It’s not just about football; it’s about reclaiming joy and movement, one step at a time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, visit: https://localsupport.parkinsons.org.uk/activity

To book your place, visit: https://soccershack.co.uk/book-now/ or call 01604 969329

Frequently asked questions

What is Walking Football?

Our Walking Football Group is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, regardless of their experience. It's no contact, no tackling, no ball over head height, no running – just great fun in a safe environment where everyone understands the impact Parkinson’s can have on you.

What should I bring?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All equipment is provided; however, please wear suitable clothing and footwear, such as trainers — no screw in metal studs or metal blades, Astroturf footwear is suitable. Please remember to stay hydrated. Please bring a water bottle with you. Alternatively, there is a café on site where drinks/refreshments can be purchased.

What is the cost, and how do I make a booking?

Each session costs £5 and to book, visit: https://soccershack.co.uk/book-now/ or call 01604 969329

Where is the session?

The sessions will take place indoors at Soccer Shack, Gladstone Rd, Northampton NN5 7PP, which offers free on-site parking.

The site is single level, with toilets, changing facilities, and a café on the same ground floor level as the activity.

What3word: ///codes.lied.nearly

Can someone join me in taking part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You are more than welcome to have someone join you, whether to sit down and relax in the café on site or depending on ability support you in playing.

What happens afterwards?

We encourage people to sit down and relax in the café on site and socialise with your fellow teammates you have been playing with.

Are there any rules?

It's no contact, no tackling, no ball over head height, no running – just great fun in a safe environment where everyone understands the impact Parkinson’s can have on you.