New RiverCare group started by the Nene Rivers Trust

Northampton riverside

The Nene Rivers Trust works to conserve, protect, and improve the River Nene through Northamptonshire and Cambridgeshire. Recently they have joined the RiverCare and BeachCare programme founding the new Northants RiverCare group to start regular litter picking in locations along the Nene in Northamptonshire.

The group aims to tackle litter pollution which would otherwise persist in the environment, damaging wildlife and perhaps eventually ending up in the ocean.

By looking after this stretch of river Nene, they prevent this plastic pollution from having a negative impact on river and marine wildlife and helping to create a cleaner river for the local community to enjoy. They are excited to be launching during the Great British Spring Clean, a national campaign run by Keep Britain Tidy, and they want you to join them on their mission to remove litter from the environment.

Upcoming events:

Saturday 5th April at Northampton Washlands with the Northants Litter Wombles

Monday 7th April at Stanwick Lakes

Saturday 26th April on the Wellingborough Embankment with the Wellie Wombles

Litter picking equipment will be provided, please make sure to dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear (no open toe shoes or heels), and if possible, bring a pair of gardening gloves.

For more information, please contact Molly at the Nene Rivers Trust by email – [email protected] - or follow them on facebook @NeneRiversTrust.

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water and with the aim of supporting local community groups who want to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches. By joining Northants RiverCare you will be joining over 1,500 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.