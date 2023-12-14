New restaurant and cocktail bar on Northampton's Wellingborough Road
Matrix is an exciting new cocktail bar and restaurant located on the top of Northampton's Wellingborough Road.
Our aim was to create an unrivalled food menu unseen in the Northampton market accompanied by live music in a safe, friendly & fun environment.
The atmosphere starts at the front door with our team ready to welcome you into the heart of our cocktail bar.
Fresh food menu and specials updated daily by our head chef Stavros.
To our original cocktails and drinks created by our wonderful team to create fantastic flavours that match our food so why matrix? Besides the movie which everybody loves, the definition of the word simply means “the cultural and social environment in which your time or evening develops” our ethos follows this from the moment you walk in. Our aim is to take you on a journey which develops weather it will be for a quick cocktail or a fantastic full evening with friends.
Come visit us at 254 Wellingborough Road, NN1 4EJ.