New Perspectives bring play Model Village with local community participation to Northants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

| Directed by Angharad Jones National tour 18 October – 25 November; including performances at Geddington Village Hall on Friday 3 November & The Stahl Theatre, Oundle, on Thursday 23 November

Residents of Northamptonshire are invited to speak up in upcoming play Model Village. A subversive satire with a hint of surrealism, the new comedy from New Perspectives sees the miniature residents of a model village rebel against plans from a radical urban artist to update their charming 1930s landscape. With the village in decline and visitor numbers low, the model-makers hope an update will put the attraction back on the tourist map. But they are brought eye-to-eye at a grassroots level with the residents of the waist-high houses who want to return to the halcyon days, and they must learn to collaborate across the divide. Model Village is the story of a community hankering for an idyllic past, asking if it’s possible to restore it or whether to embrace a bold new future. In the end, the audience will vote to decide on what the outcome will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The play will also feature voices from local communities discussing what it is like to live in a village and local choirs and singing groups have been invited to learn a Model Village song for the play. East Midland’s based New Perspectives are celebrating their 50th anniversary and with a strong rural core, they are starting their anniversary season by getting to know rural communities better through touring Model Village to arts venues and village halls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Model Village is a playful new comedy by New Perspectives

Writer Anita Sullivan said, “I grew up in a rural community and first encountered theatre in the village hall. I’m delighted to be turning that full circle with Model Village. It’s written with heart and playfulness. What is a model village today? What do the little people want? I hope you’ll sing along, vote for the village you want to see.”