New Northants Makers Market begins in May at Northampton’s Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new series of Saturday pop-up stalls known as the ‘Northants Makers Market’ is set to launch in May on Northampton’s Market Square, to showcase the art and creativity of the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by The Creative Place (TCP) and supported by West Northamptonshire Council, the Northants Makers Market will feature 15 stalls set up outside The Creative Place in the Market Square, beginning on 24th May and continuing on 5th July, 26th July, 23rd August, 20th September and 11th October, from 11am – 4pm. As well as stalls where you can buy local creative products, like jewellery and ceramics, each market will also feature a live performance and hands-on activities for the public.

The Creative Place, possibly the smallest arts centre in the world, seeks to support and connect creatives, and showcase the wide range of creativity in Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Becky Carrier, its Founder and Director “Northants is such a creative county and we want to support creatives to showcase their wares but also to network with each other to make big things happen so that’s why, alongside the market, The Creative Place itself will be running a Creative Coffee Morning at 11am, Creative Lunch at 1pm and a Creative After-Party at 4pm to provide a networking space where everyone who wants to explore their creativity is welcome.”

Everything on the market will be made by Northants creatives and artists

The opportunity to have a stall at the Makers Market is open to all Northants creatives and anyone interested should get in touch at [email protected].

Those interested in keeping up-to-date with TCP activities and events, can visit The Creative Place – For Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers or sign up to the mailing list here The Creative Place