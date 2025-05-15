New music conference puts the focus on pathways into music and creative industries for marginalised young people

A brand new conference will take place in Northampton on 22 May, focused on pathways into music and media for young people who have fallen out of mainstream societal infrastructures.

The Musically Unorthodox Conference will bring together music educators, the music industry, policy makers and young creators to discuss informal pathways into music and media careers. It will consider how the music and wider creative industries can better work with youth and community organisations, and local authorities and institutions to support marginalised young people.

The conference is the latest initiative from the Youth Music supported Musically Unorthodox programme founded by Daniel ‘HD’ Johnson, which - since 2018 - has been guiding students on a journey of acquiring creative skills and exploring practical ways to use them for educational and career advancement.

Commenting on the conference, Daniel ‘HD’ Johnson says, “We know that the music and creative industries hold great potential for marginalised young people, offering unconventional avenues for expression, skills development, entrepreneurship and community-building”.

Music and creativity can be used as powerful alternatives to criminal involvement and as well as routes out of poverty, engaging at-risk youth, reducing reoffending and tackling youth unemployment. But successfully achieving this requires sustained support through education, mentorship, safe creative spaces, and viable career pathways.

At the MU Conference we will identify and explain how education and industry can work together to maximise the positive impact of music for marginalised young people.