New magic show Principles of Deception to open exclusively in Northampton this summer

Principles of Deception will enjoy a strictly limited run at Royal & Derngate on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July.

As a child, acclaimed magician Ali Cook was given a copy of a 1948 book, Principles and Deceptions. It was the first book to describe every type of magic trick and now Ali is going to perform them all in one incredible show.

Co-written with acclaimed comedian, Dave Gorman, with choreography by award-winning dance company BirdGang, Principles of Deception is a thrilling, magical tour de force coming exclusively to Northampton this Summer.

Star of TV’s Penn & Teller Fool Us and Secret World of Magic; Ali’s magical style is a curious combination of dexterous sleight of hand and psychological magic alongside rarely seen grand stage illusions, which received nightly standing ovations at his sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Principles of Deception is directed by Kate Golledge with design by David Woodhead. Choreography by BirdGang, lighting design by Rory Beaton, video design by Will Duke, sound design by Luke Swaffield. Executive Producing and General Management by Smart Entertainment.

Ali Cook will be performing his fast-paced magic show on the Royal stage on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 July at 7.30pm. Tickets – priced from £17* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalanderngat.co.uk.