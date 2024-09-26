New look choir celebrates Christmas in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A massively rejuvenated Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) is busy gearing up for yet another sparkling choral event to herald in the Christmas season.

Now an annual event in the choir’s very busy calendar, NMVC’s “Christmas Celebration” concert will be held on Saturday 7 December 2024 in St Giles Church, Northampton, NN1 2BN, starting at 7.00pm.

NMVC Chairman, Mark York said “Boosted this year by an intake of 28 splendid new choristers, we promise to get you well and truly in the Christmas mood in your build-up to “The Big Day”. There’ll be a rousing audience sing-a-long to a selection of everyone’s favourite Christmas carols and other seasonal songs, both old and new, all led by the choir and conducted by our charismatic Musical Director, Stephen Bell, who will also compere the evening.”

MD, Stephen, added “Both NMVC and NMVC Lite are sounding brilliant at the moment, so the Christmas concert will be such a thrill to hear. Singing at its very best!”

New Look NMVC in Concert

Now numbering nearly 80 choristers, NMVC will also be showcasing some exciting new additions to its Christmas repertoire and, as usual, there’ll be some extra-special surprises pulled from the NMVC Christmas stocking during the evening!

Tickets: Adults - £12, Concessions and U16s - £10; U11s - Free. Ticket price includes refreshments.

Buy tickets online from: www.ticketsource.co.uk/nmvc

For ticket enquiries, contact Phil Temple on 07806 846282