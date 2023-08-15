News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

'New lease of life at the Queen Adelaide pub in Northampton'

Queen Adelaide has been given a new lease of life . A community hun for everyone to come and meet friends and family. Eat . Drink . Watch sport.
By Tim PhillipsContributor
Published 15th Aug 2023, 17:10 BST- 1 min read

New landlords have come in and started to get the pub back on the map for friendly service good food ( including breakfast on Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Food served daily from 3-9pm; weekends from 9am to 9pm and great food and great deals – by the way the landlord's are Welsh but please don't hold that against them!

Great atmosphere there – go try it out.

Related topics:QueenNorthamptonFood