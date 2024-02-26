New fun-filled production of Shrek The Musical comes to Northampton in April

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fun-packed musical Shrek will take to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 April, as part of a major UK and Ireland tour.

Audiences can join our unlikely hero Shrek and his noble steed Donkey as they embark on a big, bright, musical adventure. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks film, the Broadway and West End smash hit Shrek the Musical is a fun-filled and hilarious musical comedy with a cast of vibrant characters and a ‘shrektackular’ score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Featuring the beloved Princess Fiona, the evil Lord Farquaad, a host of magical fairy-tale characters and fabulous songs including I'm a Believer, Big Bright Beautiful World and I Know It’s Today, Shrek the Musical is a ‘musical extravaganza for big kids and little kids alike’.

Shrek The Musical

The star cast includes Antony Lawrence (The Lion King, Mary Poppins) as Shrek, Strictly Come Dancing’s Joanne Clifton as Fiona, James Gillan (Everybody’s talking About Jamie) as Lord Farquaad and Brandon Lee Sears (Dreamgirls) as Donkey, with rising star Cherece Richards (Once on This Island) making her principal debut as the Dragon.

From the producers of Hairspray and Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Shrek The Musical has brought together a new creative team to re-imagine this hit show for a new audience, featuring all the classic characters from the beloved animated film and the iconic songs and story from David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori’s original musical.

The team includes acclaimed director and choreographer Nick Winston (Bonnie and Clyde, Arts Theatre; Beauty and the Beast, UK tour) and co-director Sam Holmes (Club Tropicana the Musical), who returns to the swamp having played Lord Farquaad in the previous UK tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A perfect night out for the young, and the young at heart, the award-winning Shrek The Musical can be seen at Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 23 to Saturday 27 April at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets priced from £27* can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.