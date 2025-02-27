New exhibition highlights hidden crime of Coercive or Controlling Behaviour

A new exhibition highlighting the often subtle and hidden crime of Coercive or Controlling Behaviour is set to launch at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery next month.

The conduct might seem innocent. The victim might not be aware., is a compelling photography exhibition created by Gemma Briggs and shown in partnership with the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership (CSP) and will be open to the public from Saturday 1 March to Friday 28 March.

Gemma Briggs, a distinguished photographer, presents a series of thought-provoking images that challenge perceptions of truth and reality - depicting seemingly ordinary domestic settings as crime scenes. The exhibition is informed by the real-life experiences of domestic abuse survivors and aims to raise awareness of coercive or controlling behaviour, helping people identify warning signs in their own relationships or those of others.

Information from vital local support services including Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, EVE, and Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, will also be available at the exhibition.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This exhibition is a powerful and necessary exploration of this insidious form of domestic abuse that often goes unnoticed. By bringing these experiences to light, we hope to raise awareness, encourage conversation, and ensure that those affected know that support is available. I encourage everyone to get down to Northampton Museum & Art Gallery to take a look at this exhibition.”

Coercive or controlling behaviour is a criminal offence that can have devastating effects on victims. The exhibition not only brings this issue into focus but also provides information on local support services for those in need.

Gemma Briggs said: "Coercive or Controlling Behaviour is a widespread and extremely damaging form of abuse. It is also very often hidden. The aim of these photographs is to show evidence of some of the methods used by perpetrators and explore the effects that they have on victims. It is informed by interviews with victims and research carried out over two years. I'm very grateful to West Northamptonshire CSP for showing this exhibition and committing to raising awareness of this form of domestic abuse. I hope that it will provide vital information to help people receive the support they need."

Find out more about domestic abuse and available support on the WNC website. Find out more about Northampton Museum & Art Gallery including opening times on their website.

Links to information