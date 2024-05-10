New Endangered & Extinct art exhibition opens at Daventry Museum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new art exhibition has gone on display at Daventry Museum, showcasing how everyday rubbish can be transformed into works of art. The creative and colourful art is the work of Coventry-based Val Hunt, who describes herself as a ‘creative recycling artist’.

Val’s exhibition ‘Endangered and Extinct’ features a diverse menagerie of creatures crafted from throw-away items, including birds, fish and reptiles that are either endangered or now extinct. Val recycles and repurposes all kinds of waste materials for her art, including drinks can metal, which is her favourite material to work with.

As Val explains, “So many people discard things without giving them a second glance. The key to creative recycling is to look at a discarded item with fresh eyes and try and find its hidden potential.”

Future visitors to Daventry Museum will be greeted by Val’s imaginative and innovative sculptures and wall hangings, which will be on display in the museum’s entrance hall until winter 2024.

Artist Val Hunt with husband James

Museum Officer Sophie Good said of the new exhibition: “It’s wonderful to have Val’s works of art on display. Not only do they brighten the museum walls, but the exhibit highlights the human impact on the environment and raises awareness of why the animals depicted are endangered or extinct. I think our visitors will find the displays provide a talking point on the important matters of recycling and preservation.”

The pieces of art on display are also on sale, with a price list available on request, and postcards of Val’s artwork can be purchased from the museum for 50p.

After admiring Val’s artwork, visitors can explore the museum’s wartime exhibition, ‘World War Two: D-Day 80 Years On’, which commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings and runs until Friday 14th June.

Located at 3 New Street, Daventry Museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and on the first Saturday of the month from 10am to 4pm. Entry is free.