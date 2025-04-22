New dating revolution for fatigued swipers arrives in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After the incredible buzz created by Solo Connects since its launch in Milton Keynes less than six months ago, the founders of this fresh and fun dating movement – Samantha Poole and Rachel Allen – are bringing their real-life singles events to Northampton.

Why? Because the people of Northampton have serious FOMO – Fear of Missing Out – and they’ve seen how much fun people are having just down the road.

“We’ve had so many messages asking, ‘When are you coming to Northampton?’” says co-founder Rachel Allen. “People are tired of endless swiping, ghosting, and feeling disheartened by dating apps. They want real connection. They want to meet people in real life for fun dates and deeper connection.”

The very first Solo Connects Northampton event will take place at The Charles Bradlaugh, one of the town’s most popular pubs, on the top floor from 7.30pm on Thursday May 15, where singles will gather for a relaxed, friendly night filled with conversation, connection, and a sprinkle of chemistry.

The founders. Single parents Rachel & Sam

Samantha Poole adds, “We’ve created an atmosphere where people can show up just as they are – no pressure, just good vibes and the possibility of something special. Whether you're looking for love or new friends, you’re guaranteed to have a brilliant night with like-minded people.”

The huge success of Solo Connects comes at a time when more and more adults are expressing frustration with digital dating. The BBC recently reported that 46% of dating app users had very negative experiences. The emotional fatigue, lack of real connection, and the toll on people’s mental health are all driving a renewed interest in offline events.

Solo Connects fills this gap by bringing back the old school way of meeting people – meeting someone in the pub!

Single people of Northampton – now it’s your turn. Join the movement that’s already changing the way people date in Milton Keynes.

Our first Love match.

Tickets are limited and expected to sell out quickly.

For more information and to book your place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/1313701700149?aff=oddtdtcreator

Founders Rachel Allen and Samantha Poole are available for interviews about the state of modern dating.

To find out more about Solo Connects, visit: www.soloconnects.co.uk

Join the FREE Solo Connects UK Facebook Group: www.facebook.com/groups/soloconnectsUK

Find out more about The Charles Bradlaugh, https://www.thecharlesbradlaugh.com/