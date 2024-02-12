New community music festival takes place on Becketts Park this July!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival, called "Mind Over Matter", will bring together local bands, artists, and musicians for a day of music and community celebration. Jackson Sheridan Smith, who has been involved in the local music scene for years, wanted to create an event that showcases the talent and diversity of Northampton's music scene as well as promoting positive mental health, and supporting local business.

The festival will feature multiple stages, food vendors, and craft stalls, creating a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for attendees. This annual event that not only showcases great music, but also brings the community together in a positive and uplifting way.

In addition to the music, the festival will also feature workshops and activities for all ages, making it a truly family-friendly event.

Smith is excited to bring the community together through music and hopes that "Mind Over Matter" will become a staple of the local community for years to come.

31 year old Smith of Duston (Director of 22 events), explains how:

"Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those struggling with mental health issues. Let's come together to support Mind in Northampton and help create a community that prioritizes mental well-being. Stay tuned for more updates on our fundraising efforts, and ways you can get involved. Thank you for your support!"

Carl McGregor, the Fundraising Officer for Northamptonshire Mind also comments:

Lineup for Mind Over Matter Festival

"We are excited to be chosen as the Charity of Choice for the 2024 Mind Over Matter event. This year we celebrate our 60th year of serving the people of Northamptonshire and this event is a great opportunity for the community to celebrate with us!"

The lineup of musical artists featuring at the festival showcases Northampton's wide range of talent, alongside some established festival greats. Major headline acts include Beans On Toast, Billy Daniel Bunter, Zebby Melody, JFB and Pete Canon.

First release tickets go on sale February 14th at only £9.00 for the day. Children under 10, accompanied by an adult are granted free entry. There will be an extensive kids area - featuring bouncy castles, arts and crafts and a sponsored treasure hunt. Tickets can be purchased at www.22events.co.uk and Skiddle.