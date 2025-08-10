New 'Coffee & Keys' live piano sessions set to bring music, community and relaxation to Hackleton

Coffee @ Carey

Hackleton residents can look forward to a new way to unwind this August, as Coffee@Carey at Hackleton Carey Baptist Church launches Coffee & Keys – a new live piano event designed to provide the perfect midweek pick-me-up.

The idea is simple but appealing: visitors can enjoy freshly brewed coffee and homemade treats while listening to soft, live piano music from resident pianist Steve Reilly. Whether you’re meeting a friend, enjoying a quiet moment alone, or breaking up the day with something special, Steve’s gentle background melodies promise to create a warm and calming space.

Steve, well-known locally for his expressive playing and varied repertoire, will perform a mix of well-loved favourites and relaxing instrumental pieces. “We wanted to create something that combines community, creativity and comfort,” say the organisers. “It’s about slowing down, enjoying the moment, and connecting with others – or just letting the music wash over you.”

Event details:

When: 12–1pm, Tuesday 12th August (Steve will be away on the 26th)

Where: Coffee@Carey, Hackleton Carey Baptist Church, Chapel Lane, Hackleton

Coffee@Carey has become a popular meeting spot in the village, offering a welcoming space for people of all ages. The café is staffed by friendly volunteers and is known for its quality drinks, tasty cakes, and community spirit. With the addition of Coffee & Keys, organisers hope to make Tuesdays in Hackleton a little more memorable.

Organisers say more dates are planned for September and will be announced soon — so keep an eye out for details.

Everyone is welcome – there’s no need to book, and entry is free. Just order your drink, find a seat, and enjoy an hour of live music in a relaxed setting.

For updates and sneak peeks, follow Coffee@Carey on social media.