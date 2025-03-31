New book by Northampton author presents profound questions about identity, gender, and the essence of oneself.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The author's personal history with gender and Identity are the inspiration for their first book, with some fantasy mixed in too!

Northampton author debut story, The Trip Between the Two comes out on April 10.

Megan Leyman delves into the dual existence of Max, a man who works in sales. He mentally feels like a woman trapped in a man's body, both personas constantly at loggerheads.

His ulterior self is Luna, a talented graphic designer. Max leads an ordinary life, constrained by societal expectations and his insecurities. When he transforms into Luna, he embraces a fulfilling world of graphic design and creativity he has always yearned for, but as a woman.

Book launch will be at the Doddridge Centre

This mental switch plunges him into a gender crisis that blurs the lines between reality and fantasy. The book presents profound questions about identity, gender, and the essence of oneself.

The two realities, often intercepting the present, create a very confusing state that the persona of Luna, shifting between the realities, must navigate. With the toll of such a fragmented reality on the psyche, having its consequences, it remains to be seen what Max or Luna finally end up being. The Trip Between the Two is a poignant exploration of the human psyche, identity, and the courage it takes to embrace one's true self.

Megan leyman hopes this new work of modern fiction inspired by some of the issues she had before transitioning, helps anyone who has had similar thoughts & issues as her.

The Trip Between the Two will have a book launch at the Doddridge Centre in St James, Saturday, April 12 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. The launch will involve a speech from the author, book signing, inspiration behind the book and Q&A.