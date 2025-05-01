New biography of Prince Rupert to launch after Civil War talks at historic venues

Mark Turnbull signing books

2025 marks 400 years since King Charles I's accession and marriage. This double anniversary year will also see the release of a biography about his nephew, Prince Rupert.

Mark Turnbull has had a long interest in the civil wars and King Charles I, which began at the age of 10, after a visit to Helmsley Castle, in North Yorkshire. In 2019, he published his first book, a fiction set in the civil wars, and in 2023 moved to non-fiction with 'Charles I's Private Life' - a biography that delved into the man behind the monarch. His latest book, due out on 30 May, is a biography of Rupert of the Rhine.

Professor Ronald Hutton, esteemed historian of the period, has endorsed the book, calling it 'a lively and fully reworked biography of the most charismatic of English Civil War generals, the archetypal cavalier'.

Mark has consulted primary sources from 24 different UK archives, and by building up a cypher he has de-coded various letters from the period. This research also turned up brand new - and key - information about the women in Rupert's life, whose stories have never been given the prominence they deserve.

King Charles I as a young man.

Mark will be speaking at Leicester Guildhall at 2pm, Tuesday 27 May, about Rupert. He will also be taking part in Lamport Hall's study day on 3 June, speaking about Charles I. At both events, he will be signing copies of his books with quill and ink! Both biographies can also be purchased in all good book stores.

The Sealed Knot will also be re-enacting the Battle of Naseby at Lamport Hall on Sunday 25th & Monday 26th May 2025.